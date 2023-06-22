ADVERTISEMENT
Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Ima Elijah

Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado vows to pursue probe against Ganduje, after his reinstatement

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]
The saga began when online publication Daily Nigerian released several videos showing Ganduje purportedly receiving dollar notes from contractors as kickbacks. The former governor vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that the videos had been manipulated.

Speaking on Trust TV's Daily Politics program, Rimin-Gado, who was initially removed from his position during the Ganduje administration following a disagreement, but later reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, emphasised the necessity of conducting a thorough probe.

When reminded about his previous statements regarding the dollar videos during an earlier interview, Rimin-Gado asserted, "I stand by every word I uttered during my tenure. We initiated an investigation at the time, but there were certain limitations due to Ganduje's status as the incumbent governor."

He further explained, "Incumbent governors, deputy governors, and presidents enjoy immunity. However, now that this limitation no longer applies, the commission will take the necessary steps to ensure justice is served."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

