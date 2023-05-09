The sports category has moved to a new website.
Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

Ima Elijah

In Nigeria, every presidential election since 1999 has been contested at the election tribunal except for one.

Atiku, Obi, other parties reject results announced by INEC and have approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to annul Tinubu’s victory
Since the country's return to democracy in 1999, presidential elections have been hotly contested and scrutinised, with many candidates challenging the results in court.

From Olusegun Obasanjo's victory in 1999 to Muhammadu Buhari's win in 2019, the Nigerian political landscape has witnessed various legal battles that have tested the integrity of the electoral process.

Olusegin Obasanjo vs Chief Olu Falae
Olusegin Obasanjo vs Chief Olu Falae Pulse Nigeria

Obasanjo vs Falae In 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae contested the presidential election. Falae filed a suit at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja, challenging INEC’s declaration of Obasanjo as the winner. The election petition tribunal upheld Obasanjo’s victory and dismissed Falae’s petition.

After clash in Nigeria, Obasanjo and Buhai meet in Ethopia [Premium Times]
After clash in Nigeria, Obasanjo and Buhai meet in Ethopia [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria

Obasanjo vs Buhari Muhammadu Buhari challenged Obasanjo’s re-election in the 2003 election. The petition was unanimously dismissed by four out of the five presiding judges. Buhari approached the Supreme Court, which validated the ruling of the tribunal and maintained that Obasanjo won the election.

Buhari, Yar’Adua and the sense of deja vu [Punch]
Buhari, Yar’Adua and the sense of deja vu [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

Yar’Adua-Buhari election Umaru Yar’Adua won the 2007 presidential election, which was contested by Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar. The election tribunal panel upheld Yar’adua’s victory, but Buhari and Abubakar approached the Supreme Court, which upheld Yar’adua’s win.

Buhari and Jonathan share more smiles than any other former presidents [The Telegraph]
Buhari and Jonathan share more smiles than any other former presidents [The Telegraph] Pulse Nigeria
Jonathan vs Buhari Goodluck Jonathan won the 2011 presidential election, but Muhammadu Buhari challenged the result. The election petition tribunal and the Supreme Court upheld Jonathan’s victory.

Jonathan gifts Buhari an easy transition [Guardian]
Jonathan gifts Buhari an easy transition [Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

In the 2015 presidential election, Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to Muhammadu Buhari. The election was accepted by all contenders and was not challenged in court.

Buhari and Atiku throwback [BBC]
Buhari and Atiku throwback [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

Buhari vs Atiku In the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar challenged Buhari’s victory, claiming that INEC refused to disclose results transmitted to its central server. The election petition tribunal and the Supreme Court dismissed Atiku’s petition and upheld Buhari’s win.

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]
L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf] Pulse Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, with 8,794,726 votes. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party came in second with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party was declared the second runner-up with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Atiku, Obi, and some other parties rejected the results announced by INEC and have approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to annul Tinubu’s victory.

In Nigeria, presidential election tribunals have become a common feature of the electoral process. However, the 2015 election stands out as an example of how concessions and acceptance of results can foster peace and stability.

