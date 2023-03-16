ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Again, GRV condemns ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’ narrative ahead of election

Bayo Wahab

GRV says the claim that Lagos is a no man's land is appalling.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said the claim that Lagos is a no man's land should not be entertained. (BBC)
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said the claim that Lagos is a no man's land should not be entertained. (BBC)

Recommended articles

In recent times, there have been arguments about the narrative on social media where many Nigerians air their opinions on the matter.

While many are pushing the narrative that Lagos has no original settlers, because it was formally a British Colony, others argued that the state belongs to the Yorubas, the ethnic group that occupies the south-west region of the country.

The argument is further driven by those who oppose Gbadebo’s governorship ambition over the claim that he can’t speak the Yoruba language because his mother is Igbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the governorship candidate while speaking on the ethnic politics being played in Lagos condemned the narrative, saying it is appalling.

Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. [Twitter:@GRVlagos]
Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. [Twitter:@GRVlagos] Pulse Nigeria

He said some groups of people built Lagos to become what it is today, adding that the welcoming nature of the state was built by the Aworis, the Ogus and other groups.

“I’ve said it several times even on his show, the idea that someone would say Lagos is a no man’s land is appalling to me. There are people that built the idea, the culture of what Lagos is. The welcoming nature of the Aworis, the Ogus, even before the Oba of Benin sent the current royal family to Lagos, it was already a trading post, he said.

“The Tapa, the Nupe people were already here, they were mixing and there was a culture, and that culture is a welcoming one, a live and let live one. And that was one of the reasons why Nnamdi Azikiwe would have one of his allies in Adeniji Adele, you cannot question the pedigree of Adeniji Adele in Lagos state”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time the governorship candidate would caution against the narrative. In a recent interview, he said, “You cannot say Lagos is a no man’s land because my great-great-grandfather lived there and built Lagos”.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, March 16, 2023, Gbadebo dismissed the anti-Yoruba narrative peddled against him, saying he’s not worried about the ethnic card being played ahead of the March 18 governorship election.

“I would have been worried about the bigotry if the governors we’ve had were from Lagos. They are not from Lagos. I am not burdened when people try to bring ethnic bigotry. When I started to get worried was the fact that the state governor declined attending debates five times.

“I was worried because it implies that the people were not the ones that put him in that position. He believes that the political structure of his godfather was what put him in his position, now he is moving all over Lagos because he’s seen the force and the strength of the people”, he said.

Gbadebo emerged as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in August 2022, after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

2023 Elections: AIG assures security in Adamawa, Taraba

2023 Elections: AIG assures security in Adamawa, Taraba

7 surprising facts about LP's Lagos State deputy governor candidate

7 surprising facts about LP's Lagos State deputy governor candidate

Again, GRV condemns ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’ narrative ahead of election

Again, GRV condemns ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’ narrative ahead of election

2023 Elections: Police warn election troublemakers in Kano State

2023 Elections: Police warn election troublemakers in Kano State

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Pulse Sports

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event