Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

According to Mahmud, the briefing was convened to intimate the public about an attempt by some persons that want to use their group to throw their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“We are aware of the heinous plans by some persons masquerading as the leadership of the group to make a formal declaration and support for the PDP.

“Therefore, we wish to state categorically that those behind the move are persons being sponsored by the PDP in the state.

“What is happening is a gang-up to ensure that we don’t succeed in our bid to dislodge the PDP in Sokoto state,” he said.

The convener added the coalition with 1,800 groups of supporters in the state would continue to mobilise more support towards ensuring the victory of APC at the 2023 elections.

Mahmud called on the general public to be wary of the antics of the desperate politicians with the opposition.

“These are those employing all desperate measures in misleading members of the public as regards the popularity of the APC and its capacity to rescue Sokoto state,” he added.

He urged the people of the state to ignore any report of the collapse of the coalition’s structure into the PDP, saying, ”such only exists in the imagination of those behind such failed exercise.”

Meanwhile, APC in the state has received more defectors from the PDP in the Sokoto Eastern Zone.

In Gwadabawa Local Government Area, one of the PDP’s elders and a business mogul, Alhaji Umaru Garba from Gigane ward had dumped PDP for APC.

Garba said, ”I dumped the PDP because of the glaring dearth of concern from the leadership of the party.”

He added that, as he dumped PDP, four more ward chairmen in the area had decided to join him.

Similarly, another set of chieftains in the same Gwadabawa town had defected to APC and were all received by the APC Senatorial candidate in the zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Lamido.

Those who defected were: Chairman, Grain Sellers Association in Gwadabawa Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Malami, Chairman, Chicken Sellers Association, Alhaji Nasiru Adina, and that of GSM Sellers Association, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar.

Others were: PDP youth leader, Salame ward, Alhaji Kabiru Sule, former Councilor, Tambagarka ward, Alhaji Tanimu Bello and Alhaji Nasiru Adamu, a ward exco member from Chimmola ward of the area, alongside multitude of their teeming supporters.

In the same vein, Lamido had received another group of defectors from Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas, respectively.

Those who defected to APC from Sabon Birni Local Government included; Women leader from Gatawa ward, Hajiya Mai Dare and Alhaji Nura Almajir, P.R.O of the party, among others.

The defectors from Isa Local Government Area were: PDP Youth leader in Tsabre ward, Alhaji Shi’itu Abubakar, ward Secretary, Alhaji Lawali Musa and Alhaji Shu’aibu Zubairu, Financial Secretary.

Most of the defectors told the APC Deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Idris Muhammad and Lamido, ”we resolved to dump PDP as it lost control and political will to drive them to the promised land.