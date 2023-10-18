ADVERTISEMENT
Group drums support for Labour Party aspirant ahead of Edo governorship poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group leader called on Edo people both at home and in Diaspora, to rally behind the LP aspirant as he embarked on a transformative journey.

Labour Party flag [TheGuardian]

The group declared its support on Wednesday at a news conference in Benin.

The group, co-founded by Princess Esosa Edebiri, said Imansuangbon stood head and shoulders above other aspirants in the race.

Edebiri maintained the governorship aspirant, who is a proprietor of Pacesetter Group of Schools, Abuja, has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the betterment of the state.

“He envisions a vibrant and thriving Edo State economy, achieved through job creation, support for local businesses and attracting investments.

“As a founder of Pacesetters Group of Schools, his watchword has always been excellence while uplifting thousands of Edo children through scholarships and tech infrastructural support.

“Our man is deeply committed to creating opportunities for our youth and empowering women to actively participate in the state’s growth,” she said.

She noted that the group believed the governorship aspirant was a leader who could steer Edo towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

When given the mantle to govern the state on the platform of the LP, she said Imansuangbon would overhaul the educational sector, and enthrone a vibrant and thriving economy, among others.

The group leader, however, called on Edo people both at home and in Diaspora, to rally behind the LP aspirant as he embarked on a transformative journey.

She noted that by supporting rally their person, they could together, reclaim the greatness of the state, building a more robust, prosperous and inclusive future for all.

