The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to kidnap the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in the state.

Wike said it is part of a plot to ensure that the governorship election scheduled told hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019, is postponed.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said security agencies have also been given instructions to cause chaos so that election materials will not be distributed on Saturday.

He made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Simon Nwakudu.

“They are struggling to ensure that the Governorship and State Assembly elections don’t hold in Rivers State.

“The APC is planning with security agencies to kidnap the Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission REC.

“They will send people wearing army uniforms to kidnap the Resident Electoral Commissioner so that INEC will be forced to postpone the elections.

“That is their latest strategy and so I have to let the world hear that if anything happens, they should hold the APC and security services responsible.

“These people are not kidnappers; they are security agents organised by security agencies working for APC to see that the Governorship and State Assembly elections don’t hold in Rivers state.

“These security agencies have been organised to ensure that the elections are postponed. This ugly plan has failed. I am calling on Nigerians to take note of this undemocratic plot.

“We have also gathered that the APC and security agencies plan to disrupt the distribution of electoral materials and compel INEC to postpone the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“He wondered why some politicians are keen on unleashing violence on Rivers people.

“The governor urged the people of Rivers West Senatorial District to be vigilant all through the Governorship and State Assembly elections for the purpose of ensuring that the elections hold in line with the extant laws,” the statement said.

Six people were reportedly killed by soldiers on election assignment in Rivers state during the presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.