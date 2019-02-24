The Nigerian Army has explained why soldiers on election duty killed 6 people in Rivers state.

The spokesman of the Army, Col. Sagir Musa said the soldiers were attacked and had to defend themselves.

According to Vanguard, Musa said the attack took place at noon in Abonnema Town on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The Army, in a statement, said ”Information reaching Headquarters Nigerian Army (NA) revealed that troops of 6 Division on a legitimate duty of protecting lives and properties of law abiding citizens and ensuring a conducive environment for peaceful conduct of 2019 General Elections in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area (LGA) Rivers State were attacked by some hoodlums.

“The pre-planned attack occurred in between Charles and Bob-Manuel’s compounds in Abonnema Town at about 1:00pm on the 23rd February 2019.

“The attackers barricaded a major road into the town and laid an ambush in the adjoining built-up areas from where they opened fire on our unsuspecting troops when they attempted to remove the barricade.

“The gallant troops fought their way through the siege and in the process killed six of the assailants. However, we lost a lieutenant in the encounter.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that one Roland Sekibo, – the Chairman Akuku Toru LGA, Omodo – the CSO Akuku Toru LGA and Kenneth of Kula currently at large were the masterminds of the unexpected/ unprovoked attack.

“To this end, the NA strongly hereby state that perpetrators of this ambush will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

According to Premium Times, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled elections in some local governments in Rivers state.