Governor Ugwuanyi directs political appointees to hand over by May 26

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government also directed all civil servants holding political positions to return to their parent ministries.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will leave office on May 29, 2023 [Vanguard]
This is contained in a statement by Ugwuanyi’s Special Aide, Louis Amoke, in Enugu.

The directive was conveyed through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, when the SSG met with Heads of Boards, Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions in his office in Abuja Building and Government House, Enugu.

Prof Ortuanya listed the affected political appointees to include all commissioners of ministries, special advisers to the governor, chief xxecutive officers of government-owned companies, senior special assistants, and special sssistants to the governor.

Others are technical assistants to the governor, technical assistants to Commissioners, technical assistants to special advisers and technical assistants to Enugu State House of Assembly members.

Others are board chairmen and board members of government-owned companies, executive secretaries of parastatals or government-owned companies, and state project coordinators of World Bank-assisted projects.

The SSG said, "The above-mentioned political appointees are to hand over their affairs to the permanent secretary or director of administration or director of personnel management, as the case may be."

Prof. Ortuanya explained that the decision was in line with the established procedure, as the second tenure of Governor Ugwuanyi expires on May 29, 2023.

"Enugu State Government expresses gratitude and sincere appreciation for the contributions you have rendered towards the development of the state.

"The state wishes you well in your future endeavours," he added.

