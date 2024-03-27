Benue's Governor Alia denies calling for APC chairman Ganduje's resignation

This was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CPS was reacting to some media reports that the governor has called for the resignation of the APC national chairman.

Kula said the governor at no time called for the resignation of the APC national chairman. He said the governor enjoyed a good relationship with the Ganduje-led leadership of APC.

"It is imperative to clarify that at no point did Governor Alia assemble, attend and send a representative or participate in any meeting to discuss the removal or call for the resignation of Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

"The Benue State governor remains firm in his support and allegiance to the leadership of the National Working Committee of the APC, under the leadership of Alhaji Ganduje.

"Furthermore, at no point, whether publicly or privately, has the governor advocated or expressed any desire for the resignation of the national party chairman," he said.

He said the governor was focused on positively changing the fortunes of the state.