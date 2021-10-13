RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Okowa predicts that PDP will win Anambra like it won Edo

"I want to congratulate you ahead of time," Okowa tells the PDP candidate.

Gov Okowa of Delta State rallies support for Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (Delta State press corps)
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, just like it did in Edo in 2020.

The governor made the assertion when he received the party's flagbearer in the election, Valentine Ozigbo and some defectors from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra.

Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of PDP’s National Campaign Council for the Anambra election, describes Ozigbo as "humble and dynamic," adding that the candidate is better than all the other candidates in the election.

"I welcome you and your entourage to Delta and to my office and I feel very happy within me because I can see that we have decided to tow the path of unity.

"When we are united, I am convinced we will come out victorious in the November 6 governorship election.

"I want to congratulate you ahead of time because I know that you are doing well.

"There is no doubt that Anambra State has always been a PDP state but unfortunately in the past 16 years, we have lost out in the politics of Anambra solely because of the infighting.

"But from what I am hearing and what I can see now, I feel very encouraged that there is a new spirit now in the PDP in Anambra,’’ Okowa says.

He adds that; "We had an opportunity in Edo and we took it and I believe it's that same opportunity we have in Anambra and we may not have a better chance than now so we must take it back."

In his response, Ozigbo said the people of Anambra are waiting for the PDP to take over.

