Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Those whose appointments were upheld were those employed in the Ministry of Mineral Development, the Judicial Service Commission and Office of the Deputy Governor.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

In a statement on Tuesday in Jos, Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, said that some of the employments would be further reviewed, while some had been cancelled out rightly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mutfwang had recently set up committees and panels to look into the recent employments into the state’s civil service by the immediate past administration, and make appropriate recommendations.

NAN also reports that all the employments within the period were kept on hold, pending the outcome of the review committees’ review report. Ashoms said that the state executive council had adopted the report of the standing committee on the review of the recent employments in the state civil service.

The commissioner explained that those whose appointments were upheld were those employed in the Ministry of Mineral Development, the Judicial Service Commission and Office of the Deputy Governor. Others in the above category he said, included those in the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, as well as those from the Plateau State Solid Minerals Development Agency.

By this declaration, the staff of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), highlighted above are to resume work immediately while government makes effort to clear the arrears of their salaries and other benefits.

“However, the following MDAs will undergo proper scrutiny and review in ensuring that capable hands are given requisite responsibilities;

“Ministry of Lands, Survey, and Town Planning, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Finance.

“Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Information and Communication, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Works, and Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Others are ministries of Women Affairs, Health, Budget, Urban and Physical Planning, Environment, Education (Secondary), Justice, Commerce and Industry, Transport, as well as the Hospitals Management Board,’’ he added.

Ashoms further listed those to be reviewed to include; Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Plateau Agricultural Development Programme, Plateau State Contributory Health Insurance Management Agency, Plateau State Energy Corporation and Plateau State Primary Health Care Board.

According to him, the Plateau State Sports Council, Road Maintenance Agency, Plateau State Information, Communication Development Agency, Office of the Auditor General, Plateau State, Office of the Accountant General will also be reviewed.

He further stated that the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Civil Service Commission, Plateau State University, Bokkos, College of Education, Gindiri, College of Agriculture, Garkawa, College of Arts, Remedial Sciences and Technology, Kurgwi and Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, were also to be closely scrutinised.

Also to be reviewed were employments into the College of Health Technology, Pankshin, College of Health Technology, Zawan, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Vom, and Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission.

Government rejects and out rightly cancels employments into the following; Disability Rights Commission, Plateau State Water and Sanitation Agency, Relevant Technology Board and Jos Metropolitan Development Board.

“Others are; Office of the Auditor General Local Government, Government House Administration, and Bureau of Statistics.

“Government directs that in reviewing or carrying out fresh employment exercise, competence, capacity, capability and state character principle, must reflect even spread across the 17 local government areas that make up Plateau.

“Consideration shall be given to ad-hoc or casual staff in those MDA’s or Institutions,’’ Ashoms added

