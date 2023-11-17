ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mutfwang condemns allegation of judges taking bribe of $5m to nullify his election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the allegation is baseless and a move to sow a seed of discord between him and the revered jurists.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]
Mutfwang condemned the allegation in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Gyang Bere, issued on Friday in Jos. The governor, who described the allegation as baseless, noted that the move aimed at sowing seed of discord between him and the revered jurists.

"I strongly condemn the baseless and defamatory allegations being circulated by certain individuals, accusing judges of receiving a $5 million bribe for the nullification of my election.

"This is a deliberate actions of my detractors aimed at sowing seed of discord between myself, the esteemed judges and other constituted authorities

"I wish to distance myself from the false narrative; it a mere fabrication crafted by individuals who are being manipulated as pawns by the opposition party in Plateau.

"This latest move is an attempt to tarnish the image of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Plateau and such malicious actions will not deter my commitment and confidence in the Judiciary,” the governor said.

Mutfwang called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, identify and apprehend those responsible for the publication.

