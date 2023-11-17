Gov Mutfwang condemns allegation of judges taking bribe of $5m to nullify his election

Mutfwang condemned the allegation in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Gyang Bere, issued on Friday in Jos. The governor, who described the allegation as baseless, noted that the move aimed at sowing seed of discord between him and the revered jurists.

"I strongly condemn the baseless and defamatory allegations being circulated by certain individuals, accusing judges of receiving a $5 million bribe for the nullification of my election.

"This is a deliberate actions of my detractors aimed at sowing seed of discord between myself, the esteemed judges and other constituted authorities

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wish to distance myself from the false narrative; it a mere fabrication crafted by individuals who are being manipulated as pawns by the opposition party in Plateau.

"This latest move is an attempt to tarnish the image of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Plateau and such malicious actions will not deter my commitment and confidence in the Judiciary,” the governor said.