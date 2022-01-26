Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

The governor, who appreciated members of the executive council for their steadfastness and commitment towards elevating the state to a greater heights, urged them to remain focussed and unperturbed.

“I am aware there are some forces trying to disparage our group, trying to penetrate our group to make sure that we are divided politically.

“We should beware of them, remain focusssed and as far as I am concerned, I appreciate what we do and I think the people of Bauchi appreciate what we are doing collectively.

“We should please minimise all those things that are dividing us – divisive tendencies and utterances.

“I hear some of them and discard them because as a leader; it is not everything that you react to but certainly as a governor, I have so many ears that I hear so many things,” he said.

Mohammed said that his administration had made many promises to the people of the state not because it wanted to deceive or delude anybody rather to make changes and do more.

He recalled that the PDP-led administration inherited a bad system where everything was left to decay, adding that he had been working so hard to remove the state from the shackles of backwardness.

The governor noted that the SEC meeting was not only for awarding contracts, adding that, “it is mean for us to come, discuss, interact, communicate and find a way out of any situation.

“I know most of us would be feeling that we have come this way and comparing ourselves with our predecessors in terms of the office goody-goody, but we chose to do something differently, and I told you that I brought you on board so that ours is to sacrifice.