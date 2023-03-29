Gov. Mohammed, 31 Bauchi lawmakers-elect to get Certificates of Return Friday – INEC

The Commission would also present certificates of return to the 31 elected members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammmed Nura stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the Commission in compliance with Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

ADVERTISEMENT