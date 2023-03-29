ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Mohammed, 31 Bauchi lawmakers-elect to get Certificates of Return Friday – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

“The presentation of the certificates of return will take place at the INEC Headquarters in Bauchi,” he said.

Bauchi state Gov. Bala Muhammad. [dailypost]
Bauchi state Gov. Bala Muhammad. [dailypost]

The Commission would also present certificates of return to the 31 elected members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammmed Nura stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the Commission in compliance with Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

Gov. Mohammed, 31 Bauchi lawmakers-elect to get Certificates of Return Friday – INEC

