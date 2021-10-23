Gov Makinde confirms Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed's interest in 2023 presidency

Makinde said the trio are among the ‘eminently qualified’ chieftains in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that can lead Nigeria successfully.

The governor disclosed this while speaking during a current affairs programme on Channels Television on Thursday.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “I make bold to say that the situation in this country today, the only way that you can stop PDP at the federal level is by dividing PDP internally. All the governors of the PDP are well aware of this fact and we made unity within ourselves our number one priority.

“Once the governors of PDP are able to move in one direction, align on most of the issues and the challenges we are faced with, I think there is hope for this country. The issue right now is that PDP has eminently qualified personalities that can lead this country successfully.

“Some have indicated interest, like former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, like Governor Tambuwal, like Governor Bala Mohammed. They have indicated interest. But the bottom line is when we get to that bridge, we will definitely cross it.

“What is important at this stage, which I will solicit the support of PDP members and the generality of Nigerians, is please support us to have a successful national convention. There is no way you can become anything, president, vice-president, even governor, if we don’t have a party. What we want to do first is ensure that we get things right within our party.”

However, Governor Makinde's claim contradicts the position of Southern Governors Forum on the 2023 elections.

Recall that in September, the governors threatened to oppose any political party that presents a northerner as its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.