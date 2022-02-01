Gov Emmanuel says he waited for God before choosing Pastor Eno as his successor

Emmanuel had on Sunday, January 20, 2021, announced Pastor Eno as his successor at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting at Government House Lodge, Uyo.

He said he meant well for the state because he waited for God’s instruction before he announced Eno as his successor.

The governor while speaking during the commissioning of Spectrum Television, the first private cable television station in the state in Uyo, the state capital said he meant well for Akwa Ibom.

“Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this State, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six plus years and then move the needle even further.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person; he has enormous capacity, is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and is God- fearing.

“He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity.

“He will be coming to the office of Governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.

“He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six plus years will be maintained. His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people.”