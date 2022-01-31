RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, finally ended months of speculations and permutations with the announcement of one of his cabinet members, Mr Umo Eno, to succeed him as Governor in 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary/Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on media, Mr Ekerete Udoh, on Sunday confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo.

Udo said Emmanuel made the announcement at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting at Government House Lodge, Uyo, on Sunday evening.

“Absolutely true, yes. At the PDP stakeholders’ meeting this evening, His Excellency announced Mr Umo Eno, Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, as the preferred candidate to succeed him.

“And he was thereafter presented to the PDP stakeholders by former Gov. Victor Attah. So, that is true,” Udoh said.

NAN gathered that Eno in his response, said he is grateful to God and to Emmanuel for finding him worthy of the onerous task to lead the people of the State.

