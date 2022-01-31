Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

Udo said Emmanuel made the announcement at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting at Government House Lodge, Uyo, on Sunday evening.

“Absolutely true, yes. At the PDP stakeholders’ meeting this evening, His Excellency announced Mr Umo Eno, Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, as the preferred candidate to succeed him.

“And he was thereafter presented to the PDP stakeholders by former Gov. Victor Attah. So, that is true,” Udoh said.