Dickson congratulates Atiku for clinching PDP Presidential ticket

  • Published:
Gov. Seriake Dickson on Sunday congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

According to Dickson, the former Vice President of Nigeria has the requisite experience and knowledge to tackle the challenges bedevilling the country.

Dickson stated this while reacting to Atiku’s emergence as the PDP presidential candidate after the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Dickson described the primaries that produced Atiku as the freest and best election ever conducted in the history of the country.

“Let me congratulate the former Vice President and now the presidential candidate of our great party for the next presidential election over his resounding victory in a free, fair, transparent and credible primary election.

“The delegates have spoken and they have elected a man who understands our country, the Niger Delta and a man who has the requisite experience.

“He can build bridges of understanding and unity and form a great team to address the challenges that are facing our country.

“We look forward to working, collaborating and supporting him in that onerous responsibility. As he rightly said, it is not a job left for him alone.” Dickson said.

Dickson commended the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), convention planning committee and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and his team “for their hard work and the good job they have done.”

“I cannot fail to appreciate my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike, the government and people of Rivers State for their hospitality and sacrifices in hosting this historic event.

“Let me also commend our worthy leaders most of whom are my compatriots and friends for offering themselves for service. I thank and appreciate them for their show of sportsmanship and magnanimity,” Dickson said

