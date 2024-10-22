ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi governor takes legal action to convene PDP NEC meeting amid tensions

Segun Adeyemi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
This action comes despite an existing injunction from the Federal High Court in Abuja that prohibits the removal of the party's acting national chairman, Umar Damagum.

Governor Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors Forum, aims to circumvent the federal court's restrictions, highlighting the party's growing internal divisions.

The governor's legal manoeuvre signals a strategic effort to assert his influence over the party's leadership at a time when the PDP faces significant challenges.

READ ALSO: Damagum out as PDP governors focus on new chairman from North-Central

The ongoing rift within the party is becoming increasingly apparent, with factions emerging as members voice their discontent over the current leadership dynamics.

Political analysts suggest that this lawsuit may exacerbate the existing schisms within the PDP, further complicating its internal politics.

As the party grapples with its direction, the outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for its cohesion and electoral prospects.

READ ALSO: 'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Governor Mohammed's actions come at a pivotal moment for the PDP, which is seeking to solidify its leadership in preparation for future elections.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the court's decision, which could either pave the way for a crucial NEC meeting or deepen the existing divides within the PDP.

