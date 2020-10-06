Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has appealed to the people of the state not to allow themselves to be cajoled or deceived by the opposition.

The Ondo State election holds on Saturday, October 10, 2020 and Akeredolu is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC.

"The election coming on Saturday is between a statesman and the politicians. I have governed you like a statesman. I leave you to choose wisely," Akeredolu said.

He also warned the people against "liars who are masquerading as messiahs at the moment", stressing that some of the people who now want him out of power by all means necessary, once advised him to learn how to tell lies to the people because of his second term ambition.

Akeredolu has promised to continue to govern the people with the fear of God if re-elected.

He has also begged to be allowed to continue in office in the interest of the younger generation.

"I have governed this state like a statesman, not as a politician. I have conducted myself with the fear of God. I have refused to be allowed to be railroaded into the infamy of political sloganeering. I want to return to office to build young leaders and wage war against poverty.

"One of my major offences today is that I am too honest, truthful and straightforward. I have been told that being straightforward, honest, sincere and open-minded to the people whom I swore to honestly lead is an aberration in the firmament of politics.

"But when I remember the past leaders who are currently being loved by the people like Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, I remain focused and determined.

"I urge the young people of Ondo State not to be cajoled or coerced into the abyss of political correctness. Do not allow these liars pretending as saviours cajole you. They have nothing to offer you.

"Let me be honest with you. One of my opponents once advised me when we were still together, to learn how to play politics because of second term.

"When I asked him what he meant by that, he said "your excellency, let's learn how to cajole the people, when we win second term, we can now do what we like" but I ignored him.

"Today, the same character and his godfathers are promising the people eldorado and change.

"When I leave government, I want to live among the people. I want to retire to Owo, as a statesman because I have governed the people like a statesman. The election coming on Saturday is between a statesman and the politicians. I leave you to choose wisely," Akeredolu reiterated.

