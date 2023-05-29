The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gov. AbdulRazaq discloses plans for better Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called for prayer and total support from all to enable him to succeed in his second tenure.

Gov. AbdulRazaq discloses plans for better Kwara (TheSun)
Gov. AbdulRazaq discloses plans for better Kwara (TheSun)

AbdulRazaq disclosed this on Sunday in Ilorin at the inaugural gala and dinner commemorating his second term in office.

He called for prayer and total support from all to enable him to succeed in his second tenure.

He commended the traditional rulers in the state for their support, pointing out that the dinner was a show of gratitude.

The governor expressed his willingness to consolidate on his achievements for the benefits of all Kwarans.

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, expressed gratitude to the electorate for the mandate given to them to serve.

He praised the cordial relationship the lawmakers enjoyed with the executive and judiciary and said it would continue to wax stronger.

Danladi-Salihu thanked traditional rulers for the roles they played in the state.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) State Chairman, Mr Sunday Fagbemi, expressed the readiness of the state government to consolidate on its achievements in the last four years.

He said that the trust the governor’s colleagues had in him would yield dividends for the state.

Fagbemi commended party members for the mandate given to him to lead the state for another four years.

He wished the governor good health and the strength to successfully pilot the affairs of the state.

An APC Chieftain, Akogun Oyedepo, commended the governor for working for the progress of the state.

He expressed the need to cooperate with the governor in his second term in order to have a lasting legacy.

He commended the governor on his elevation as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and urged him to justify the confidence his colleagues had reposed in him.

The senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Sadiq Umar, praised the governor for his giant strides in all sectors.

Her said the lawmakers would synergise with the executive to serve the people of the state better.

News Agency Of Nigeria

