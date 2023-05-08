Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

The former governor represents Gombe Central at the Senate.

The chapter also endorsed the expulsion of Sen. Bulus Amos, (APC-Gombe South) and Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency.

The trio had earlier been expelled by their various wards for alleged anti-party activities.

Publicity Secretary of the Gombe State chapter of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari made these known at a news conference after the meeting of the executive committee in Gombe.

Kyari said Monday’s decision was based on reports received from the local government chapters of the party showing that some members engaged in anti-party activities at the 2023 general elections.

“The Gombe State executive committee of the APC has endorsed and reaffirmed the decision of the party at Kashere Ward of Akko Local Government Area to expel Danjuma Goje and Bulus.

“We also reaffirm the decision of Lubo/Difa and Kinafa wards of the party at Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area to expel Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, member representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency,’’ he said.

He added that the state executive committee also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party in the state under Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

