The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chapter also endorsed the expulsion of Sen. Bulus Amos, (APC-Gombe South) and Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency.

Sen Danjuma Goje (PremiumTimesNG)
Sen Danjuma Goje (PremiumTimesNG)

Recommended articles

The former governor represents Gombe Central at the Senate.

The chapter also endorsed the expulsion of Sen. Bulus Amos, (APC-Gombe South) and Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency.

The trio had earlier been expelled by their various wards for alleged anti-party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Publicity Secretary of the Gombe State chapter of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari made these known at a news conference after the meeting of the executive committee in Gombe.

Kyari said Monday’s decision was based on reports received from the local government chapters of the party showing that some members engaged in anti-party activities at the 2023 general elections.

“The Gombe State executive committee of the APC has endorsed and reaffirmed the decision of the party at Kashere Ward of Akko Local Government Area to expel Danjuma Goje and Bulus.

“We also reaffirm the decision of Lubo/Difa and Kinafa wards of the party at Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area to expel Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, member representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency,’’ he said.

He added that the state executive committee also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party in the state under Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyari urged the party’s leadership at the zonal and national levels to reaffirm the decision of the state’s executive committee “which is in line with the party’s Constitution’’.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG

Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu

Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square