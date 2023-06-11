The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gombe Rep emerges PDP consensus candidate for Minority Whip in 10th NASS

News Agency Of Nigeria

This according to the communique, has become imperative to guide the next speaker of the 10th house, particularly the minority leadership slot.

House of Representatives [Twitter/@HouseNGR]
House of Representatives [Twitter/@HouseNGR]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communique issued by the Northern PDP caucus and signed by members in Abuja on Saturday.

The event was officially endorsed by 49 members in attendance, while their position would be presented to the party.

Among those who contested for the position were Rep. Beni Lar (PDP-Plateau) and Rep. Laori komati (PDP-Adamawa); both were retuning members of the 10th House of Reps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the position was zoned to North under the PDP Minority caucus for the 10th Assembly.

This according to the communique, has become imperative to guide the next speaker of the 10th house, particularly the minority leadership slot.

NAN also gathered that other members of the minority caucus for other positions such as the choice of minority leader, would hold their meeting separately to elect their preferred candidate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Tinubu will carry Nigerians in Diaspora along in his govt, says Alake

Tinubu will carry Nigerians in Diaspora along in his govt, says Alake

Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

Nigeria needs new census to gather accurate data for development – NPC

Nigeria needs new census to gather accurate data for development – NPC

Association seeks probe of Kebbi Customs Command over recurring donkey meat seizures

Association seeks probe of Kebbi Customs Command over recurring donkey meat seizures

NAPTIP targets 640 human trafficking victims for medical assistance

NAPTIP targets 640 human trafficking victims for medical assistance

Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents