God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

Keyamo made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, March 11, 2023, where he unequivocally stated that the former Anambra State governor was raised by God in order to make Tinubu the president of Nigeria.

His comment came as a response to a story in which the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was praising Obi for stopping the North from retaining power in the 2023 presidential election.

Pulse reports that Wike praised the Labour Party candidate as his hero of the contest as his participation ensured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) couldn't get the maximum votes from their traditional states.

Analysts have observed that Obi harvested votes in states in the South-East, South-West, and South-South that would have naturally gone to the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, and this paved the way for the victory of the former Lagos State governor.

Agreeing with this line of thought, Keyamo said, “Indeed, God Almighty raised Peter Obi for a purpose: that purpose was to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu President. “Peter Obi was the means to an end, but not the end itself.

“Many Men of God, with the greatest respect to them, obviously missed this part of the visions that they saw about 2023.”

In a similar development, Pulse also reported that Atiku admitted that Obi hurt his chances in the just concluded presidential election.