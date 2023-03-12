ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo suggested that were it not for Obi's participation in the contest, Tinubu may not have become President-elect.

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]
L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Recommended articles

Keyamo made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, March 11, 2023, where he unequivocally stated that the former Anambra State governor was raised by God in order to make Tinubu the president of Nigeria.

His comment came as a response to a story in which the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was praising Obi for stopping the North from retaining power in the 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reports that Wike praised the Labour Party candidate as his hero of the contest as his participation ensured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) couldn't get the maximum votes from their traditional states.

Analysts have observed that Obi harvested votes in states in the South-East, South-West, and South-South that would have naturally gone to the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, and this paved the way for the victory of the former Lagos State governor.

Agreeing with this line of thought, Keyamo said, “Indeed, God Almighty raised Peter Obi for a purpose: that purpose was to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu President. “Peter Obi was the means to an end, but not the end itself.

Many Men of God, with the greatest respect to them, obviously missed this part of the visions that they saw about 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, Pulse also reported that Atiku admitted that Obi hurt his chances in the just concluded presidential election.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his rejection of the outcome of the election, the former Vice President said Obi took PDP's legacy votes in the South-East and South-South regions, but argued that the Labour Party candidate couldn't still have garnered enough votes to beat him in the contest.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Number of discharged survivors of Lagos train crash rises to 53

Number of discharged survivors of Lagos train crash rises to 53

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

El-Rufai's son tips Kwankwaso to be next Buhari of Northern politics

El-Rufai's son tips Kwankwaso to be next Buhari of Northern politics

Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

PDP appoints new Treasurer, Legal Adviser after mass exodus in Sokoto

PDP appoints new Treasurer, Legal Adviser after mass exodus in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties