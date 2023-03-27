Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

Umahi argued that some highly placed opposition members including the Rivers State governor have earned the right to be part of the Tinubu administration.

He made the remarks while speaking at the commissioning of the remodelled Community Secondary School, Okoro Nu Odo, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Umahi's comment was in recognition of the role Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), played in the emergence of Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the president-elect.

He said, "God, directly and indirectly, made Governor Wike very much available, and so there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike.

“And we will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the Federal Government. He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country.”

Speaking further, the Ebonyi governor said politics should take the back seat now that the general elections are over and national unity should be the main priority.

“It’s about how to move this country forward. It’s about how to reunite our people,” Umahi added.

In a seemingly sarcastic remark, the governor also reserved some commendations for the 'suspended' National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, for "working for" Tinubu's victory.

In an apparent dig at Ayu's recent predicament, Umahi said, “I want to also thank very highly the suspended chairman of PDP.

“He did very well because he had accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC. So, he’s our man and I commend him very well.

“And I’m begging Wike – they should lift his suspension, so that he can suspend many more of your leaders.

“We love what he has done, and so we commend him. And I think Asiwaju must know that he worked for him and must also integrate him in the next administration.”