ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Umahi said the APC couldn't have won the presidential election without the contribution of Wike.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Umahi argued that some highly placed opposition members including the Rivers State governor have earned the right to be part of the Tinubu administration.

He made the remarks while speaking at the commissioning of the remodelled Community Secondary School, Okoro Nu Odo, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Umahi's comment was in recognition of the role Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), played in the emergence of Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the president-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "God, directly and indirectly, made Governor Wike very much available, and so there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike.

And we will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the Federal Government. He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country.

Speaking further, the Ebonyi governor said politics should take the back seat now that the general elections are over and national unity should be the main priority.

“It’s about how to move this country forward. It’s about how to reunite our people,” Umahi added.

In a seemingly sarcastic remark, the governor also reserved some commendations for the 'suspended' National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, for "working for" Tinubu's victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an apparent dig at Ayu's recent predicament, Umahi said, “I want to also thank very highly the suspended chairman of PDP.

He did very well because he had accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC. So, he’s our man and I commend him very well.

“And I’m begging Wike – they should lift his suspension, so that he can suspend many more of your leaders.

“We love what he has done, and so we commend him. And I think Asiwaju must know that he worked for him and must also integrate him in the next administration.

Pulse reports that Ayu was suspended on Sunday, March 26, 2023, by the Benue State chapter of the PDP for alleged anti-party activities.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

I support calls for presidential tribunal proceedings to be televised - Falana

I support calls for presidential tribunal proceedings to be televised - Falana

NEMA distributes Saudi King’s food items to 500 vulnerable households in Kano

NEMA distributes Saudi King’s food items to 500 vulnerable households in Kano

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

Ben Ayade: Nigerian Journalist Jalingo sent to Kuje prison over cybercrime

Ben Ayade: Nigerian Journalist Jalingo sent to Kuje prison over cybercrime

INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu reacts to suspension from party

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu reacts to suspension from party

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti