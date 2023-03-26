ADVERTISEMENT
PDP suspends Ayu over alleged anti-party activities

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Benue PDP accused Ayu of not voting in the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.
National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The Ward Executive of the PDP at Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State pronounced Ayu suspended on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Addressing the media on behalf of Kashi Philip, the Ward Chairman, the Ward Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, explained that the National Chairman was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

Dooyum's announcement was contained in a text signed by 12 out of the 17-member Ward Executive and read to the media.

This development comes barely a few days after the PDP National Working Committee referred the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to its disciplinary committee for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

Speaking further, Dooyum said the decision to suspend Ayu was reached after the ward leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Dooyum's words: “We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

Nurudeen Shotayo

