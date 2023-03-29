APC candidate concedes defeat, congratulates Kano governor-elect

Gawuna, who also doubles as the current Deputy to the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, had earlier rejected the outcome of the election.

This comes after days of political tension in the North-Western state following the refusal of Gawuna and his party to accept the outcome of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 20, 2023, declared the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abba winner of the keenly-contested election having polled a total of 1,019,602 votes against Gawuna's 890,705.

But, in a twist of event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Kano Deputy Governor in a two minutes-fifteen seconds audio recording prayed for Allah's guidance for the governor-elect.

He also urged his supporters to maintain peace and patience despite the failure of INEC to review the governorship election results as earlier demanded.

Gawuna's words: ‘’We already laid our complaint on issues that occurred during the governorship election that made the results of the election faulty, hence demanding for review so that election can be conducted in places where lapses were discovered, contrary to INEC’s announcement of the candidate that won the governorship election.

‘’However, today, March 29th, 2023, INEC reconfirmed its earlier announcement of the winner of the governorship election, with the issuance of a certificate of return to NNPP candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

“I want to remind the people that prior to this moment, we have prayed to God to give us victory if it will be in the best interest of all, and if it will be otherwise, God Almighty should do the best.’’

‘’I sincerely appreciate our supporters and well-wishers for coming out en mass to cast their vote for us during the March 18th, governorship election.’’