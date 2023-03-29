ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC candidate concedes defeat, congratulates Kano governor-elect

Nurudeen Shotayo

Gawuna lost the Kano governorship election to the NNPP candidate, Abba Yusuf.

APC governorship candidate in Kano, Yusuf Gawuna. [Twitter:@ibrahimu14]
APC governorship candidate in Kano, Yusuf Gawuna. [Twitter:@ibrahimu14]

Recommended articles

Gawuna, who also doubles as the current Deputy to the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, had earlier rejected the outcome of the election.

This comes after days of political tension in the North-Western state following the refusal of Gawuna and his party to accept the outcome of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 20, 2023, declared the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abba winner of the keenly-contested election having polled a total of 1,019,602 votes against Gawuna's 890,705.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, in a twist of event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Kano Deputy Governor in a two minutes-fifteen seconds audio recording prayed for Allah's guidance for the governor-elect.

He also urged his supporters to maintain peace and patience despite the failure of INEC to review the governorship election results as earlier demanded.

Gawuna's words:’We already laid our complaint on issues that occurred during the governorship election that made the results of the election faulty, hence demanding for review so that election can be conducted in places where lapses were discovered, contrary to INEC’s announcement of the candidate that won the governorship election.

‘’However, today, March 29th, 2023, INEC reconfirmed its earlier announcement of the winner of the governorship election, with the issuance of a certificate of return to NNPP candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

“I want to remind the people that prior to this moment, we have prayed to God to give us victory if it will be in the best interest of all, and if it will be otherwise, God Almighty should do the best.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’I sincerely appreciate our supporters and well-wishers for coming out en mass to cast their vote for us during the March 18th, governorship election.’’

‘’I pray God will guide the governor-elect for him to be fair to all and for us to be law-abiding.’’

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC candidate concedes defeat, congratulates Kano governor-elect

APC candidate concedes defeat, congratulates Kano governor-elect

Africans should rewrite narrative for progressive Africa – Dabiri-Erewa

Africans should rewrite narrative for progressive Africa – Dabiri-Erewa

US increases application fees for student, tourists visas

US increases application fees for student, tourists visas

82,000 Nigerian women die yearly from pregnancy complications – UNICEF

82,000 Nigerian women die yearly from pregnancy complications – UNICEF

Lawmaker alerts NSA over alleged plot to cause civil disobedience in Abia

Lawmaker alerts NSA over alleged plot to cause civil disobedience in Abia

Buhari approves appointment of 6 new Permanent Secretaries

Buhari approves appointment of 6 new Permanent Secretaries

Court orders Ondo govt to pay ₦30m to okada man shot by Amotekun

Court orders Ondo govt to pay ₦30m to okada man shot by Amotekun

Taraba people prefer stomach infrastructure to physical development – Gov Ishaku

Taraba people prefer stomach infrastructure to physical development – Gov Ishaku

NAFDAC seals fake alcohol production outlet, arrests 2 suspects

NAFDAC seals fake alcohol production outlet, arrests 2 suspects

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Seyi Makinde

How Seyi Makinde broke the G5 curse