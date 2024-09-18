ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

Segun Adeyemi

Ganduje has been greeted with several lawsuits since the end of his tenure as Kano State governor.

APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje [Facebook]
APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The decision, initially scheduled for September 18, was delayed due to the unavailability of the written judgment.

A source confirmed the development, stating, "We have already called the parties on phone to inform them of the new date."

Justice Inyang Ekwo had previously set September 18 for judgment after hearing final submissions from the plaintiff and the defence in early July.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Kano govt hits Ganduje with fresh ₦57.4bn fraud charge

The suit, filed by the North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga, challenges Ganduje's appointment, arguing that it violates the APC's constitutional guidelines.

The group claims that, as per the party's rules, the position should be held by someone from the North Central geopolitical zone and not by Ganduje, who hails from Kano in the North West.

In their submissions, the plaintiffs urged the court to prevent Ganduje from acting as APC chairman, stating that his appointment was in breach of the party's constitution.

They further requested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disregard the APC's actions since Ganduje's appointment.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAF begins airlift of electoral materials for Edo gubernatorial election

NAF begins airlift of electoral materials for Edo gubernatorial election

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll