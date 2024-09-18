Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

The decision, initially scheduled for September 18, was delayed due to the unavailability of the written judgment.

A source confirmed the development, stating, "We have already called the parties on phone to inform them of the new date."

Justice Inyang Ekwo had previously set September 18 for judgment after hearing final submissions from the plaintiff and the defence in early July.

The suit, filed by the North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga, challenges Ganduje's appointment, arguing that it violates the APC's constitutional guidelines.

The group claims that, as per the party's rules, the position should be held by someone from the North Central geopolitical zone and not by Ganduje, who hails from Kano in the North West.

In their submissions, the plaintiffs urged the court to prevent Ganduje from acting as APC chairman, stating that his appointment was in breach of the party's constitution.