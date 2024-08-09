ADVERTISEMENT
Kano govt hits Ganduje with fresh ₦57.4bn fraud charge

Segun Adeyemi

The case, filed under the authority of the Attorney General of Kano State, is supported by a formidable legal team and a list of 143 witnesses, including local government cashiers, foreign currency exchange operators, and former bank employees.

The charges, meticulously prepared by the Kano State Ministry of Justice, accuse the defendants of conspiring to divert funds meant for developmental projects and public services.

The money was allegedly funnelled into personal accounts and used to acquire luxurious properties in Nigeria and abroad.

According to the charge sheet, the accused include Ganduje, Garo, Lamin Sani, and Muhammad Takai.

They are charged with “criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making false statements or returns, and criminal misappropriation.”

The state government claims that the defendants mismanaged statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation account, diverting ₦57.4 billion through various personal and corporate accounts.

“The state government also accused them of transferring the funds into dollars for their personal benefits,” the charge sheet reveals.

Among the properties allegedly acquired are a service apartment on Murtala Muhammad Way, a commercial apartment in Dubai’s Akoya Oxygen, and a multi-billion naira hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

The prosecution also listed filling stations in Kano as one of the illicit acquisitions.

Inspector Muhammad Nuhu is expected to testify about properties linked to Garo in Dubai, while Labaran Kura will detail how large sums of money were converted into U.S. dollars.

This case, brought under Section 211 of the Nigerian Constitution and the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (2019), could set a significant precedent in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against corruption.

While a court date has yet to be set, the people of Kano State and the nation eagerly await the proceedings, hoping for justice and accountability.

Kano govt hits Ganduje with fresh ₦57.4bn fraud charge

