Fubara denies sacking several aides, affirms adherence to rules

These reports emerged in the wake of purported impeachment proceedings initiated by the State House of Assembly against Governor Fubara, coupled with speculations of a strained relationship between Fubara and the former governor of the state and current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing the media, Fubara, through his Commissioner for Information, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, clarified the situation, asserting that no such directive had been issued by the governor as of today, October 31, 2023.

The statement emphasised Fubara's dedication to upholding established procedures and his commitment to principled governance.

According to Johnson, Governor Fubara is a technocrat with a strong civil service background, known for his adherence to rules and ethical conduct.