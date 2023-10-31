ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara denies sacking several aides, affirms adherence to rules

Ima Elijah

According to Johnson, Governor Fubara is a technocrat with a strong civil service background, known for his adherence to rules and ethical conduct

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
These reports emerged in the wake of purported impeachment proceedings initiated by the State House of Assembly against Governor Fubara, coupled with speculations of a strained relationship between Fubara and the former governor of the state and current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing the media, Fubara, through his Commissioner for Information, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, clarified the situation, asserting that no such directive had been issued by the governor as of today, October 31, 2023.

The statement emphasised Fubara's dedication to upholding established procedures and his commitment to principled governance.

According to Johnson, Governor Fubara is a technocrat with a strong civil service background, known for his adherence to rules and ethical conduct.

"We, therefore, ask Rivers people and the general public to disregard such unverified reports. The public will be duly informed if any official changes occur under His Excellency's leadership," the commissioner stated firmly.

Ima Elijah

