ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kunlere represented Ondo South at the 7th National Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Former Ondo Senator, Boluwaji Kunlere [Naija News]
Former Ondo Senator, Boluwaji Kunlere [Naija News]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kunlere represented Ondo South at the 7th National Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Kunlere said this in a letter he signed and addressed to the party’s ward chairman in Igbotako Ward 2, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

“I hereby tender my letter of resignation from the PDP with effect from January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sincerely express my appreciation to you and other members of the party for your cooperation and support throughout my membership of the party, thank you and God bless.

“I will decide who to vote for after the primaries by God’s grace but no discussion with any political party for now,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

Sanusi supports CBN's decision to relocate departments to Lagos

Sanusi supports CBN's decision to relocate departments to Lagos

NBC commends Anambra, Enugu over commitment to settling boundary disputes

NBC commends Anambra, Enugu over commitment to settling boundary disputes

Kano VIO impounds 408 vehicles, generates ₦33.2m from traffic offences in 2023

Kano VIO impounds 408 vehicles, generates ₦33.2m from traffic offences in 2023

Mutfwang condemns security breach in Mangu, urges vigilance for swift intervention

Mutfwang condemns security breach in Mangu, urges vigilance for swift intervention

Tinubu committed to national cohesion through inclusive governance - Idris

Tinubu committed to national cohesion through inclusive governance - Idris

NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder

NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder

Gov Makinde announces donation platform for Ibadan explosion victims

Gov Makinde announces donation platform for Ibadan explosion victims

Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau

Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (R) and Fuad Laguda (L).

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps