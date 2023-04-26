Former Minister of Labour dies at 86

The politician, who had been battling an illness, passed away Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023 at a hospital in Kano.

Confirming the news of his father's death, Aisha Musa Gwadabe, who is also a worker at Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM Kano, expressed her family's sadness.

The late minister will be laid to rest at his residence, located off Maiduguri road in Kano, at 2.00 pm on Wednesday.

What you should know about the late Alhaji Musa Gwadabe

During Olusegun Obasanjo's first tenure as president from 1999 to 2003, Gwadabe served as a minister. He was also the Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of the late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and was a member of various boards.