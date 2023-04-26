The sports category has moved to a new website.
Former Minister of Labour dies at 86

Ima Elijah

Peoples Democratic Party founding member, Musa Gwadabe, dies at 86

Musa Gwadabe
The politician, who had been battling an illness, passed away Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023 at a hospital in Kano.

Confirming the news of his father's death, Aisha Musa Gwadabe, who is also a worker at Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM Kano, expressed her family's sadness.

The late minister will be laid to rest at his residence, located off Maiduguri road in Kano, at 2.00 pm on Wednesday.

During Olusegun Obasanjo's first tenure as president from 1999 to 2003, Gwadabe served as a minister. He was also the Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of the late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and was a member of various boards.

The deceased is survived by two wives, 11 children, and several grandchildren.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

