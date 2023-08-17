ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Ima Elijah

The First Lady emphasised the importance of shielding youths the negative influences of social media.

Remi Tinubu
Remi Tinubu

Hosting the National Executive of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Tinubu underscored the significance of collective action and the role of community support.

"We cannot solely depend on the government to meet all our needs. It is imperative that we rally around each other and provide the necessary assistance," Tinubu emphasised during the meeting. Her call for a joint effort to tackle societal challenges resonated strongly, as she urged individuals to extend their support networks beyond official channels.

A pivotal aspect of Tinubu's discourse was her encouragement for women to play a leading role in guiding the younger generation towards embracing positive values and ethical principles. Expressing concern about the adverse impact of social media, the First Lady emphasised the importance of shielding youths from its negative influences.

Coinciding with the event, former First Lady Patience Jonathan paid a visit to the current first lady, pledging her support towards achieving their shared goal of assisting vulnerable segments of society.

In her statement, Jonathan highlighted her commitment to supporting initiatives that drive positive progress within the nation. Drawing from her own experience as a former First Lady, she stressed the importance of solidarity and mentorship among women leaders for the betterment of the nation.

What you should know about Remi Tinubu

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

