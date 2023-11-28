ADVERTISEMENT
First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ododo visits the President's wife to convey gratitude for her support throughout the electoral process

Remi Tinubu, [TheCable]
The First Lady expressed her felicitations with a cordial handshake, extending her best wishes to Ododo on his electoral success. The newly elected governor was accompanied by the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Bello Yahaya, during the visit.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Alhaji Usman Ododo disclosed that the primary purpose of his visit was to convey gratitude to the President's wife for her support throughout the electoral process.

"I have come to express my gratitude to Her Excellency for being a wonderful mother, for her support, guidance, and the trust she has placed in our mission to serve the people of Kogi State," Ododo remarked.

Acknowledging the support of both President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Ododo stated the confidence they had in him, backing his leadership to guide the people of Kogi under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"My boss and leader, Alhaji Bello, is well known for being gender-sensitive. As you can see in Kogi today, most of the government appointees are women. What we are coming to do is to consolidate on his achievements, and, of course, I am coming to build on his legacy, not to destroy it," Ododo affirmed.

Governor Bello Yahaya, who accompanied Ododo, also praised the First Lady for her prayers and counsel, expressing confidence that his successor would continue the developmental strides initiated during his tenure.

"Definitely, Ododo is my worthy successor that the Almighty has given the crown to be the governor from Jan. 27, 2024. In simple terms, what I am envisioning for Kogi is akin to what our President planted in Lagos, leading to the vibrant city we see today. In the next administration and the nearest future, I envision Kogi trailing behind, if not overtaking Lagos in terms of development; that is why we are emulating and following the footsteps of President Tinubu," Governor Bello remarked.

