The Federal Government has re-opened the country’s borders following the postponement of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC postponed the general elections on Saturday, February 16, 2019, citing logistics challenges as its reason.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had earlier deployed its men to borders across the country to check influx of foreigners during the elections.

According to Punch, the directive was given by the minister of interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.).

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede.

Babandede said “Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), has ordered the re-opening of all the land borders earlier closed due to the postponement of the elections earlier scheduled for February 16, 2019.

“Nigeria Immigration Officers will continue their normal border control and patrol duties to ensure that all persons crossing our land, air and sea borders travel with a valid and genuine document and also pass through recognised routes.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have both expressed disappointment over the postponement.