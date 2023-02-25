A family member who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to make the announcement confirmed the development on Saturday.
FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident
Sunday Zaka, the Peoples Democratic Party's FCT chairman, has died.
He said, “Our brother, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory, died in a motor accident with some of his aides in the early hours of this morning .
“The late chairman who was a committed party member died on his way home to Kuje from a party engagement around 3:00am alongside his personal security aide.”
