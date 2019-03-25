The High Court had earlier recognised the APC primary election which produced governorship, state and national assembly candidates and ordered INEC to accept the candidates for the elections.

In his judgement, Justice Tom Yakubu held that the lower court failed in its duty to properly evaluate the evidence before it, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hope is not lost

In his reaction, Fayose said that the ruling has shown that there is hope for Nigerians.

Daily Post reports that the former Governor also called on INEC to issue a certificate of return to candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said “Those who cannot play by their own rules and run the affairs of their own party in accordance with laid down rules should not be rewarded with elective positions. INEC must therefore act decisively by halting the presentation of certificate of return to the impostor termed APC governorship candidate, withdraw it from the National Assembly candidates and hand the certificates to the PDP candidates who are lawful winners of the elections.

“Those who believed that they can impose their wish on the people of Zamfara State will be defeated ultimately.

“This is a great victory for democracy. It is a sign that all hope is not lost.

“When parties in government behave as if they are law unto themselves, forgetting that the country is bigger than all of us, the judiciary becomes the only saviour.

“One is therefore relieved that the judiciary is giving Nigerians hope that all will still be well with democracy in the country and I salute those courageous judges of the Appeal Court and others who have refused to be boxed into submission.”

Guber candidate of the APC, Muktar Idris was declared winner of the governorship election which held on march 9, 2019.