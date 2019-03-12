The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in 13 of the states that took part in the March 9 governorship elections across the country.

The elections took place in a total of 29 states but winners have been announced in only 22 states with the elections declared inconclusive in six states and suspended in the remaining one.

Of the 22 states that have been announced, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 9 states.

Below is the lists of states won by each party:

States won by the APC

1. Borno State - Babagana Zulum

2. Gombe State - Inuwa Yahaya

3. Jigawa State - Muhammad Badaru

4. Kaduna State - Nasir El-Rufai

5. Katsina State - Aminu Masari

6. Kebbi State - Atiku Bagudu

7. Kwara State - Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

8. Lagos State - Babajide Sanwo-Olu

9. Nasarawa State - Abdullahi Sule

10. Niger State - Abubakar Bello

11. Ogun State - Dapo Abiodun

12. Yobe State - Mai Mala Buni

13. Zamfara State - Muktar Idris

States won by the PDP

1. Abia State - Okezie Ikpeazu

2. Akwa Ibom State - Udom Emmanuel

3. Cross River State - Ben Ayade

4. Delta State - Ifeanyi Okowa

5. Ebonyi State - Dave Umahi

6. Enugu State - Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

7. Imo State - Ihedioha Emeka

8. Oyo State - Seyi Makinde

9. Taraba State - Darius Ishaku

INEC has determined after the collation of results that elections are inconclusive in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto states.

According to Section 26 of the INEC Act, the commission cannot declare a winner if the number of cancelled votes can mathematically affect the outcome of the election.

The only way to resolve an inconclusive election is for INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the areas where votes were cancelled.

The supplementary elections also have to be conducted within 21 days of the initial polls which is March 9, in this case.

Due to widespread disruption of elections in Rivers State, INEC has suspended all electoral processes in the oil-rich state until further notice. This makes it a total of seven states where it's unclear which party is in control.

However, the PDP is leading in five of the six states with an inconclusive election, leaving the APC leading in just Plateau State.

"Off season" states already settled

Governorship elections did not take place in Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Anambra, Kogi, Ondo and Bayelsa on March 9 because they had been conducted at different points that don't align with the regular election cycle with every other state.

APC governs five of those states (Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Kogi, Ondo) while PDP controls Bayelsa. Anambra is governed by Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

With 29 states currently settled, APC controls 18 states while PDP has governors in 10 states and APGA has one.