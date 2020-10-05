Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has explained why he was not visible on the campaign trail as his party’s candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-iyamu, battled the PDP’s Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP.

Pulse had exclusively reported that Fayemi has become one of the most hated men in the APC because of what has been called ‘anti-party activities;’ and for the role he played in the Edo election.

Ize-Iyamu lost the election to Obaseki, amid claims that most APC chieftains and governors undermined their party's candidate and efforts ahead of the vote.

A faction of the APC in Ekiti has since suspended Fayemi from its fold; and the governor has alluded to playing the snake in the run-up to the Edo election, in an interview he granted ThisDay newspaper.

“We had self-inflicted problems in Edo. And I’m the first to admit that anybody who knew what we had gone through in Edo would know that we put ourselves in a situation that was problematic. The way and manner of the exit of our former governor created problems for us in Edo,” Fayemi said.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu (left) and Godwin Obaseki (right) [Vanguard]

The governor also stated that Ize-Iyamu was not on the ballot in a manner of speaking; and that former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole, who had fallen out with Obaseki months before the election, contributed to the APC’s downfall.

Fayemi and Oshiomhole have been sworn enemies for as long as anyone can remember.

“As popular as Ize-Iyamu was in Edo as a grassroots political player, committed progressive player, he almost disappeared in the campaign.

"And I could liken it to my situation in Ekiti state. When I ran for this office I now occupy, most people up till today do not identify the person I contested against.

“As far as most Nigerians were concerned, particularly people in Ekiti, I ran against Ayo Fayose. We had that problem in Edo. Obaseki did not run against Ize-Iyamu," he said.

Fayemi also said that as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), it was important that he portrayed neutrality during the electioneering campaigns and not stick out a neck for his party’s candidate.

He however said his job was to support a sitting governor--in this case, Obaseki.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi (Guardian)

“First, I had COVID-19 around the time. Secondly, there is an unspoken rule in the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). The chairman of the forum does not campaign against the sitting governor running for election anywhere.

“Most people don’t know this. Because my job is to protect, defend and to support a sitting governor whether APC or APGA or PDP. The NGF is about interests and issues that affect governance collectively; our finance, the revenue, policy issues around healthcare and education, and around road infrastructure,” Fayemi said.

The Ekiti governor reportedly threw a party in government house after the APC candidate lost the Edo election.

Fayemi has however assured that the APC candidate in the Ondo governorship election, Rotimi Akeredolu, will be backed to the hilt to win the October 10, 2020 contest.