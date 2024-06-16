Father's Day: 10 male politicians whose children have followed into politics

In Nigeria, many politicians are proud to see their children follow in their footsteps, entering the political arena and continuing their family's public service tradition.

The political legacy within families is not just about inheriting positions; it's about embracing the values, responsibilities, and challenges of public service, which is a weighty and significant task.

As these children enter the political spotlight, they carry forward their family names while striving to carve out their identities and contribute independently to the nation's governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their journeys reflect a blend of mentorship and individual ambition, shaping the future of Nigerian politics.

1. Olusegun Obasanjo and Iyabo Obasanjo

Pulse Nigeria

Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the most influential politicians in Nigeria's history.

Born on March 5, 1937, Obasanjo first came to power as a military ruler from 1976 to 1979 and later served as a democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

His daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, a veterinarian, followed in her father's footsteps into politics. She served as a senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011.

2. Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido

Pulse Nigeria

Sule Lamido was governor of Jigawa State from 2007 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He also served as Nigeria's foreign affairs minister from 1999 to 2003.

His son, Mustapha Lamido, recently took over the family's political legacy when he clinched the PDP gubernatorial ticket in Jigawa State for the 2023 general elections, but he lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Sani Abacha and Mohammed Abacha

Pulse Nigeria

The late General Sani Abacha was a military dictator who ruled Nigeria from 1993 to 1998. He didn't have the best reputation in Nigeria to date, but against all odds, his son Mohammed entered the political scene and contested for the PDP gubernatorial ticket in 2023.

He, however, lost the ticket to Sadiq Wali after several legal battles.

4. Nasir El-Rufai and Mohammed Bello El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Nasir El-Rufai has loads of experience working in several levels of government. He recently served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023. Before his term as governor, he served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007. El-Rufai also served as director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

His son, Mohammed Bello, is now a lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

5. James Ibori and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

James Ibori is the former Governor of Delta State and the state's PDP leader. He served as governor from 1999 to 2007.

His daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, is also a serving lawmaker in the House of Representatives representing the Ethiope federal constituency.

6. Musiliu Obanikoro and Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro

Pulse Nigeria

Musiliu Obanikoro, who has served as a senator from Lagos State, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Ambassador to Ghana, has a son named Babajide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babajide Obanikoro is a former member of the House of Representatives, representing the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

At 40, he holds degrees in Political Science from St. Cloud University in Minnesota and Political Administration from Pace University in New York.

7. Abdullahi Ganduje and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Pulse Nigeria

Abdullahi Ganduje is the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He served as the governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023 and as Rabiu Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his son Muhammad is an active politician who contested for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections. He lost at the election tribunal to Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe of New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Mohammed was later compensated as he was appointed acting executive director of Technical Services of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

8. Senator David Mark and Hon. Blessing Onuh

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator David Mark, who served as president of the Senate from 2007 to 2015, is also the longest-serving lawmaker in the Red Chamber's history.

His daughter, Blessing Onuh, followed in his footsteps as a lawmaker representing the Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives.

9. Ifeanyi Okowa and Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

Pulse Nigeria

Ifeanyi Okowa is the immediate past governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

His daughter, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, is a Delta State House of Assembly member representing Ika North-East Constituency.

10. Adebayo Alao-Akala and Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala

Pulse Nigeria