Fani-Kayode commends Tinubu's ministerial list despite being shunned

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the former aviation minister finally spoke up and congratulated the nominees while extending his best wishes for their service to the nation.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to all those in both the first and second Ministerial lists of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT). They are all excellent choices, and I wish them the very best in their service to our great nation."

Fani-Kayode, who had previously remained silent on the first list, also acknowledged the challenges that come with being a minister, drawing from his own experience 16 years ago. He urged Nigerians to remember the nominees in their prayers and asked for divine guidance as they take on the responsibility of making crucial decisions for the nation.

Why this matters

Last Thursday, August 03, 2023, President Tinubu transmitted the first batch of the ministerial nominees' list to the upper chamber of the National Assembly for screening. After much anticipation, the final list containing 19 names was read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, August 2, by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.