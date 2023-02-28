ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP alleged that INEC recorded identical results for presidential election in Gombe and Bauchi States.

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Many Nigerians who trooped out to cast their votes in the presidential and national assembly elections of Saturday, February 25, 2023, are still waiting for official announcement of results in many states, 72 hours after the exercise.

It's important to state that presidential election results are being collated at polling unit, ward, Local Government, and state levels before the final tally is transferred to Abuja for adoption by INEC.

In the midst of this, a claim broke out on social media early on Tuesday alleging that the commission recorded same results for Gombe and Bauchi States in the presidential election.

While this in itself doesn't constitute any electoral foul play, assuming that's the case, the rarity and practical impossibility of three different political parties recording the same number of votes in two different states made it all too suspicious.

During a press conference held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, authoritatively quoted the viral figures to buttress his point that INEC has compromised the election.

However, according to investigations by Pulse, we discovered that the information that is making the rounds is absolutely false.

Our findings revealed that the confusion emanated from an online platform, TheCableIndex, who mistakenly published infographics of results from Bauchi and Gombe States using figures from Gombe.

Screenshot of the erroneous infographics published by TheCableIndex.
Screenshot of the erroneous infographics published by TheCableIndex. Pulse Nigeria

The platform has also owned up to the error and issued an apology to Nigerians for the misleading information.

In a tweet posted on its page on Tuesday afternoon, TheCableIndex expressed regrets over the development and issued an updated version of the infographics.

TheCableIndex's apology.
TheCableIndex's apology. Pulse Nigeria

Below is how Nigerians voted in Gombe and Bauchi States in the presidential election;

Gombe State:

APC - 146,977

PDP - 319,123

Labour Party - 26,160

Bauchi State

APC - 316,694

PDP - 426,607

Labour Party - 27,373

Pulse can authoritatively confirm that the viral claim that INEC announced identical figures for Bauchi and Gombe State in the presidential election is completely false.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electoral Act violated in conduct of presidential, NASS polls – Gov. Ortom

Electoral Act violated in conduct of presidential, NASS polls – Gov. Ortom

APC says PDP and LP’s request for election cancellation is illegal

APC says PDP and LP’s request for election cancellation is illegal

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Rivers Presidential Collation Officer suspends result collation

Rivers Presidential Collation Officer suspends result collation

APC wins Suru/Bagudo federal constituency in Kebbi

APC wins Suru/Bagudo federal constituency in Kebbi

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi