Oby Ezekwesili picks ACPN party chairman, Galadima as running mate

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has picked the chairman of the party, Ganiyu Galadima as her running mate.

Ezekwesili declared her intention to run for President on the platform of the ACPN in October 2018.

According to The Cable, her running mate, Galadima also contested for the 2015 election and came fourth, with 40,311 votes.

Gentleman of character

Ezekwesili while speaking on why she chose Galadima, described him as a gentleman of character.

She also said “I am very delighted that my vice-presidential candidate, my colleague, the one that will embark on this very important fight for Naija, are you ready to fight for Naija?

“That I have a rugged grassroot fighter as the person who will supplement the things that I know. He will teach me how to be a consummate politician.

“Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima is definitely known for the work he has done at the grassroot level. As someone who started a strong career in local government, he is the kind of person I need, for us to lift 80 million people out of poverty.

“If we need competence, we can buy it; if we need capacity, we can buy it, but there is one thing we cannot buy, and that is character. For me, this gentleman represents that character.”