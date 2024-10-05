ADVERTISEMENT
'Exercise your civil rights' - Rivers political leaders urge electorate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook]
Chief Celestine Omehia, a former Governor of the state, made the call when the group visited Gov. Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt.

Omehia said that the essence of the visit was to encourage the governor to remain steadfast towards ensuring a successful council poll.

Omehia said that the election was an exercise of the fundamental right of people saying, ”every resident of the state has the right to vote and should express such right”

He said that it was the responsibility of the state election body to organise the poll so that people could choose their leaders at the grassroots level.

“Those who do not want the election to hold are not interested in the welfare of Rivers people.

“As a group, we are interested in strengthening democratic principles, we want the state to grow in unity,” he said.

Omehia said that past state leaders would be delighted to see that the state enjoyed peace, unity and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

