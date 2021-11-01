Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Abdullahi Abdulkarim-Tsafe, his Chief of Staff, in a statement in Gusau, said that the social media posts on the former governor's purported plan to defect to the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) is a hoax.

"To our concerned party members, friends, associates and the general public, our attention has been drawn to the false news being circulated over social media and some print media by some unscrupulous and under-baked attention seeking moronic elements.

"For the records, there has never been a time that the former Governor of Zamfara, Abdul'aziz Yari ever had anything to do with the PDP.

"He has always been, right from his early days in politics, with the All People Party (APP), All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP), All Progressive Congress (APC) and has never had interest in being a member of the PDP," the statement said.

"It has become imperative that we address all these disjointed and sickening rumors for the umpteenth time.

"We are saying that these accusations of the former governor sharing cars, monies and making threats to some PDP members are nothing but false, baseless, laughable, lacks bearing and lies from the pit of Lucifer.

"Note that as a seasoned politician, Abdul’aziz Yari would never engage in any anti/multi party activities neither would he break the party oath just to score some cheap points," he explained.

"These are the handiworks of mischief makers who are bent on tarnishing his image.

"These lies and their uncooked rumours will not stop His Excellency from working with our APC members in achieving success in the days ahead.

"Let it also be known that this does not affect or change his Excellency’s intention and decision to run for the National chairmanship of our great party, the APC.

"We are not asking rumour mongers not to cook up lies as that is their daily dish and means of survival, but that when they do, they should borrow senses from history.