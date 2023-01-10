Ex-Anambra Governor believes only rigging can stop Peter Obi from winning

Ezeife while speaking on Monday, January 9, 2023, ahead of Tuesday’s rally by the Labour Party in Anambra said only rigging can stop Obi from winning the election.

According to him, as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned, Obi is the best among all the candidates.

He said, “I am earnestly looking forward to the day Obi will be sworn in as Nigeria’s President. That day will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s return to the part of the glory.

“Apart from rigging, I would say that nobody else is contesting this election with Obi, inasmuch as I know that some other candidates have so much money at their disposal.

“All powers belong to God. And our God can stop every rigging and I see the hands of God in the ‘Obidient movement’ and I thank all Nigerians for thinking right this time around and I must say that all glory is to our God.

“By God’s grace, there will be an election this February. There will be no interim government and the result of the election is predictable.

“In fact, I can’t wait for that day, May 29, this year when Obi will be sworn in. But if I had my way, why not bring the swearing-in date down to March or April, instead of waiting till May which is three months far away from the February election.”

The LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed would take their campaign to Anambra on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

The party’s Head of Media and Publicity, Titus Obasi said over 180 support groups have concluded arrangements to support the campaign.

“The activities include three town hall meetings at the Government House, Awka where he would meet with traditional rulers and then another town hall meeting with the student community.

“There would also be another town hall meeting with Anambra women at the All Saints Anglican Church hall which would be presided over by the wife of the presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi and then the main rally proper at the All Saints Anglican church field Onitsha,” Obasi said.