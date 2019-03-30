A NAN check at the tribunals secretariat on Saturday in Enugu reveals that two petitions are challenging the declaration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the winner of the governorship election.

One of the petitions was filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ayogu Eze, while the other emanated from Action Peoples Party (APP).

Eze, in the petition, did not join the APC as one of the claimants in the suit just as the APP did not join its candidate as a claimant in their suit.

The third petition was filed by the candidate of the APC for Enugu East II State Constituency, Mr Somadina Ugwu, challenging his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart as winner of the poll.

The candidacy of Eze in the election was voided by an Abuja Federal High Court but restored by an appellate court two days to the election.

He, consequently, appealed for the postponement of the election in the state, citing the prevailing circumstance to enable them to gather their acts for the polls.

However, on the election day, Eze announced his withdrawal from the race in protest and directed his supporters not to participate in the exercise.