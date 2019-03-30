According to Punch, the teacher was arrested following a report about how he pressurized the pupil, Mary (not real name) to give him oral sex twice and further demanded sex in exchange for marks.

The student narrating her ordeal to Punch reporter said she was first forced to give her Mathematics teacher oral sex at the age of 16 when she was in Senior Secondary School 1.

Mary who is said to be in SS2 now further said that on two different occasions, she succumbed to pressure and gave the teacher oral sex.

She added that the teacher also asked her for sex if she wanted to graduate from the school with her classmates, but she refused.

Confirming the arrest of the maths teacher, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana gave the name of the suspect as one Akintunde Ajayi, 39.

“The teacher’s name is Akintunde Ajayi and he is 39. I must commend The PUNCH for the detailed report because the information provided therein has helped us.

“We moved into action when we read it. We have the said teacher in custody and we are making efforts to find out whether there are other victims in the school apart from the girl that raised the alarm.” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder, Jewels Hive Initiative, a non-governmental organization which campaigns against sexual abuse and violence on women, Mrs Oluwatoyin Falaiye, has reportedly called on Lagos State government to ensure justice prevails in Mary’s case.

“We have ensured that the victim is getting some help and counsel. We have taken her to a safe place for counselling and therapy. She, her mother and siblings live in a dingy one-bedroomed apartment and we strongly feel that they are not safe because she is already being shamed and stigmatised.

“We will do our best to raise some money to get them a befitting apartment and we demand that the Lagos State Government should ensure that the victim is safely re-enrolled in another school and that her molester be made to face the full wrath of the law.” She said.