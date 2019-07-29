Adamawa lawmaker, Senator Elisha Abbo Cliff, has disclosed that former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, donated his one-month salary towards his election.

Abbo stated this during Aregbesola's ministerial screening at the Senate on Monday, July 29, 2019.

While appreciating Aregbesola for the favour, Abbo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give him a "big ministry" to oversee.

"I came to your house in Ikeja. You never knew me; you asked me to come to your office in Osogbo," the lawmaker said.

"You ushered me into your office where I explained my problem and you gave me the whole of your salary for that month to go to Adamawa and contest election.

"Today, through God's help, I am one of those confirming your nomination. My colleagues, please allow this detribalised Nigerian to take a bow and go.

"I want to also use this opportunity to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to give you a very big ministry," he added.

In his remarks, Aregbesola said he got his large heart from the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

He noted that his time as commissioner for works in Lagos provided him the needed experience to lead Osun state.

Aregbesola said he would move move for increased taxation against the rich in order to create more funds for the states.