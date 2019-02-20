Some elections materials meant to for Kano state have been found in Oyo state.

This is coming as INEC is preparing for the successful conduct of the presidential election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

According to Punch, the materials were discovered as staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were sorting out materials.

The discovery was then reported to a senior INEC official who noted it down.

Speaking on the development, the senior official said the materials will be returned to Kano state as soon as possible.

Election materials for Kwara found in Abuja

Also, election materials meant for Kwara state were found in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Atahiru Madami, the Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made this known to journalists.

INEC promises Nigerians

Meanwhile, INEC has promised to announce the presidential election results early.

Speaking to newsmen on the electoral body’s preparedness to conduct Saturday's election, INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu said the agency will not keep Nigerians waiting.

Yakubu however noted that accuracy will not be sacrificed for speed.